Thomas Rhett shows off youngest daughter Lillie’s “concert attire”

It looks like Thomas Rhett‘s youngest daughter is concert ready!

On Tuesday, the hitmaker posted a photo of his two-month-old daughter Lillie rocking a pair of his sunglasses as she sits on her dad’s lap. “Lillie’s ‘go to dads concert’ attire,” Thomas captions the adorable photo of the baby, which features her donning his Ray-Bans that cover her small face.

Thomas and his wife, Lauren, welcomed Lillie in November 2021. She joins older sisters Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love.

Lillie may be able to show off the shades at her father’s next concert on February 5 at the Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale, Arizona. He’s also set to perform at Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 8 and the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, on April 29.

In between shows, Thomas will release his new album, Where We Started, on April 1. The album’s lead single, “Slow Down Summer,” is in the top 30 on country radio.

