Thomas Rhett tests out unreleased song, “Want It Again,” on social media

ABC/Image Group LAThomas Rhett is keeping the creative juices flowing during quarantine, debuting a new breakup ballad called “Want It Again” over Instagram this week, accompanied only by his acoustic guitar.

It’s a bit of a subject matter switch-up for the singer, who’s best known for releasing real-ife-inspired love songs about his wife and three adorable daughters. But in the new clip, Thomas proves he’s still got it when it comes to singing about heartbreak.

“And oh, I hope one day you’ll find/Your way back into my arms,” he sings in the chorus. “So girl, I’ll put this heart of mine/Somewhere good and safe in case you want it again someday...”

Though the song’s message is sad, TR himself has had many happy milestones over the past couple of weeks. His duet with Jon Pardi, “Beer Can’t Fix,” just reached the top spot on the country charts, marking Thomas’ 15th career number-one hit.

He also celebrated Mother’s Day in style over the weekend, posting a sweet message of adoration for his wife, Lauren, alongside a series of images of Lauren with the couple’s three daughters.

“You think you can’t love your wife more than you already do but then you watch her become a mom and it’s just next level,” he reflected.

