Thomas Rhett thinks daughters would "love" to be involved with music when they get older

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMusic runs in Thomas Rhett's family, and it seems he's passed this passion on to daughters Willa and Ada.

In an interview with his label, Big Machine Label Group, Thomas reveals that his home with wife Lauren Akins is often filled with music, whether it's his own or from his daughters who love to sing and play their toy instruments.

"Anytime I get a guitar out like I can’t keep it in tune because they just want to turn the knobs and play the strings," he explains. "And Willa Gray has a little baby piano that she plays a lot out of key. And they both sing a ton and, like, they remember the words to my songs at such a young age."

Since they're constantly surrounded by music, the "Life Changes" star predicts that both his toddlers may one day grow up to be a part of the music industry, even if it's out of the limelight.

"I think when you’re around it as much as they’re around music, like I think they’re gonna grow up to do something," says Thomas. "They may not be a musician, but I think they would love to be in and around the entertainment business in some fashion.”

Thomas wil embark on his 2020 Center Point Road Tour beginning May 29.

