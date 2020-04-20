Thomas Rhett tips his hat to heroes and friends in 'What's Your Country Song'

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThomas Rhett is dishing out more new music during the COVID-19 quarantine with "What's Your Country Song."

The superstar singer debuted the track on Instagram over the weekend, referencing such classics as Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried," "Drive" and "Chattahoochee" by Alan Jackson, and George Strait's "All My Exes Live in Texas," along with modern hits like Jake Owen's "Barefoot Blue Jean Night."

"Everybody got a small town anthem/Everybody got a story to tell/When you're rollin down a two-lane highway/And you turn your radio on/Tell me which one hits you baby/What's your country song," TR croons while strumming acoustic guitar in his home office.

Other country staples that get honorable mention in the nostalgic tune include Hank Williams' legendary "I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry," Garth Brooks' signature "Friends in Low Places," Barbara Mandrell's anthem "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," and even Thomas' father Rhett Akins' 90s hit, "That Ain't My Truck."

"Can’t wait to get back on the road and play a real show," Rhett tells fans in the caption, with Jake and This Is Us star Chrissy Metz giving the song their stamp of approval in the comments.

Thomas recently unveiled another new song, the uplifting "Be a Light," that features country music cohorts Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin.

