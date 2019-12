(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The country superstar Thomas Rhett says that he and his family will not be taking part in the reality show craze.. “Honestly we’ve been asked a bunch of times to do a reality show, but I just don’t think that’s something me and Lauren… I mean we give enough of ourselves, I think, on social media,” said Rhett. That would have been a great show I must say myself with all his girls!