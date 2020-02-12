Thomas Rhett, wife Lauren Atkins welcome third child, Lennon Love Akins

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LACongratulations are in order for Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Atkins: they just welcomed third daughter, Lennon Love Akins, into the world.

According to the "Look What God Gave Her" singer's social media, the girl was born at 8:30 Monday morning. "It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world," he posted. "My wife is just incredible through the entire birth."

Rhett added of his other children, 2-year-old Ada James and 4-year-old Willa Gray, the latter of whom the couple adopted from Uganda, they're "going to be the best big sisters on the planet."

TR also posted several photos of Lauren, his kids and him posing with baby Lennon. He added, "The Lord is so good."

