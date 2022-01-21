Thomas Rhett will “Bring the Bar to You” with his sprawling 2022 tour

ABC

Thomas Rhett has some big tour news to share this week: He’s hitting the road for his Bring the Bar to You headlining trek in June.

“Man, it feels good to share this tour news,” the singer says. “I’ll never take for granted being able to come see y’all and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made for these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are gonna get loud — I’m counting down the days already!”

Joining Thomas on tour this year are “Pretty Heart” hitmaker Parker McCollum and up-and-comer Conner Smith. Tickets go on sale next Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m. local time, but there’s a special pre-sale available for members of the star’s fan club, HomeTeam.

The tour takes its name from a yet-to-be-released song off of Where We Started, a new album he’s planning to put out on April 1.

Fans will have plenty of opportunity to listen to that track and the rest of Where We Started before they catch Thomas on tour. He’s kicking things off with two back-to-back nights in Gilford, New Hampshire on June 17 and 18.

The party will wrap up in mid-October. For full dates and details, visit ThomasRhett.com.

