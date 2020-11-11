Thomas Rhett’s “Be a Light” performance at the 2020 CMAs will be a full-circle moment

CMA/ABC

For Thomas Rhett and his “Be a Light” collaborators Reba McEntire, Chris Tomlin and Lady A’s Hillary Scott, tonight’s CMA Awards represents something of a reunion. That’s because it’ll mark the first time they’ve all been together since they recorded the song, Thomas points out ahead of the show, adding that their performance tonight will be a major full-circle moment.

“Man, it was just so unpredictable, you know? Because I wrote the song last year without 2020 even in my head,” he explains. “We get around to this year and it just felt like a song that needed to be released and felt like a song that a lot of people would be encouraged by.”

In fact, he adds, it’ll be one of his most meaningful performances on the CMAs stage to date.

“I’ve never been more excited to sing a song on this awards show. It’s just one of my favorite songs I got to be a part of,” Thomas continues. “And just seeing the response to the song all over the world has been very encouraging to me.”



“Be a Light” scored Thomas and his musical partners a nomination in the Musical Event of the Year category. He’s also up for Male Vocalist of the Year.



The 2020 CMA Awards air tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.