Thomas Rhett’s morning routine involves lots of reading

Thomas Rhett is a guy who wears many hats. He’s a husband, father of four, singer, songwriter and performer, among many other things. Despite all that, Thomas still makes a point of waking up bright and early most days to get some quiet reading time in.

“My wife and I try to do our best job at waking up at like 5:30 in the morning, which gives us like an hour before the kids wake up for school,” shares Thomas. “I’m usually reading some sort of history about the Bible type book. Like, I’m reading a book right now called Jesus Through Middle Eastern Eyes, and it’s super in-depth, and will probably take me a year to finish. But those are the kinda books that I read.”

It’s pretty heavy stuff, no doubt, but that’s the genre of books Thomas gravitates toward.

“I wanna say the last fiction book I read I think was Harry Potter, and that would’ve been, I don’t know, 20 years ago?” the “Unforgettable” singer says.

Thomas is currently climbing up the country charts with his single “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings).” The track is off his latest album, Where We Started.

