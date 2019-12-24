Thomas Rhett’s wife and daughters cozy up for sweet Christmas video

ABC/Image Group LA

Nothing says "Christmas" quite like cozy matching pajamas, a blazing fire and a cup of hot chocolate. As Thomas Rhett and his family prepped for the big holiday over the weekend, his wife Lauren documented all the fun in an adorable new Instagram post.

The clip shows Lauren cuddled up with the couple’s two daughters, 4-year-old Willa Gray and 2-year-old Ada James, sipping mugs of hot chocolate garnished with marshmallows and peppermint spoons.

“What are we doing, Willa Gray?” Lauren asks her older daughter.

“We’re eating hot chocolate, so that’s good news!” Willa replies matter-of-factly, causing her mom to dissolve into laughter.

Lauren then pans the camera over to Ada, who proudly displays her chocolate-covered face and hands, as well as what seems to be a temporary tattoo on her wrist.

This year’s holiday season is extra sweet for the country star and his family: Thomas and Lauren are expecting their third child early in 2020. The couple announced the new addition -- another girl -- back in July.

