Thousands Line up for “No Appointment” Virus Tests at Hard Rock

Long lines formed Monday morning at Hard Rock Stadium as people of all ages waited to get tested for the coronavirus.

Previously, testing at the location required an appointment and was limited to people 65 or older.

No appointment is needed at the testing site, but people must be showing symptoms of the virus, have an underlying health condition or have been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials anticipate a large turnout throughout the day, as people began lining up around 6 a.m.

Just like before, all healthcare workers and first responders will continue to get be tested.

The changes come as state officials take over operations of the site, which was previously run by the federal government.

Also changing is how the test is, instead health workers will use throat swabs.

Since the site first opened, more than 11,500 people have been tested outside Hard Rock Stadium — more than any other National Guard testing site in South Florida.

Officials plan to administer about 400 tests daily and results take anywhere from three to six days to receive.