Thousands of Floridians File Damage Claims from Hurricane Dorian

Hundreds of South Floridians joined thousands of others across the state in filing insurance claims for damage from Hurricane Dorian, even though the storm did not make landfall here.

According to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, about 4,000 claims had been submitted statewide through September 16. Of that number, 908, or 23 percent, were filed in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties.

Michael Peltier, spokesman of the state-owned Citizens Property Insurance Corp., says, “Most of the damage we are seeing is from downed limbs and that sort of thing. Generally speaking, if something [tree limb, fence, etc.] was already weak, it could sustain damage under Dorian conditions.”

The information released by the state does not offer any details on the type or severity of the claims.

Dorian remained about 100 miles offshore and brought wind gusts up to 41 mph through South Florida, and 44 mph around Jacksonville and Daytona Beach.

Peltier explains that although sustained winds were lower along the coast when Dorian was near, a gust of wind is all it takes to break a tree limb over a house.

More than half of the insurance claims filed – 2,288 of 3,961 – were for residential damage, while 156 were for commercial property damage.

Another 1,500 were for miscellaneous coverage, which includes fire, marine, auto, aircraft, industrial, crop and surplus lines.