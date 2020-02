Three juveniles have been detained in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

No injuries were reported, although at least one apartment received damage from the gunfire, says Sgt. David Lefont, police spokesman.

Officers responded just after 4:30 p.m. to the 3900 block of 36th Court, after the city’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection system detected gunfire.

This is a developing story.