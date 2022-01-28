‘Through the Madness’ of childbirth, unexpected bedrest and an album release, Maddie & Tae are still best friends

ABC

Maddie & Tae’s Through the Madness Vol. 1 EP arrives this week, and the album rollout is going a little differently than either band mate planned.

That’s because Taylor Kerr welcomed her first child, Leighton Grace, in mid-January, much earlier than her spring 2022 due date. Leighton’s birth came after Taylor was hospitalized and on bed rest for over a month, but despite arriving early, Maddie Font says that little Leighton is doing great.

“Everyone is doing great and back on track in healing and growing,” Maddie says. “Tae got to hold her for the first time this week, which was amazing…So everything is looking up. But it was a rough month and a half, not gonna lie.”

Still, it’s tough for Maddie & Tae to be apart during this important career moment: They’ve always done everything musical together, and Tae is “like my sister…basically my blood,” Maddie continues.

“The first meeting I did this year without her, I sobbed,” she admits. “…I really, really miss my best friend.”

If there was ever any chance of the band mates pursuing solo careers, this experience has reminded them that Maddie & Tae are better as a duo, Maddie goes on to say.

“Honestly, I would never do a solo thing because this by yourself is not as fun,” she says. “I mean, it’s fun, but with your best friend? Oh my gosh, it just makes it so much more fun. And I feel like I am a better artist and songwriter with Tae.”

Through the Madness Vol. 1 is out now. It includes the duo’s latest single, “Woman You Got.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.