Thunderstorms, Flooding Risk Return from Sunday into Monday

If you have any outdoor plans, you may need a backup plan.

More thunderstorms are expected to move through the area from Sunday afternoon and into Monday.

With temperatures approaching the 90s, storms will begin to develop near Lake Okeechobee and make their way east between 2 and 3 p.m.

Meteorologists at our news partner, CBS12, say the biggest issue will be heavy downpours and the possibility of minor flooding, especially in low lying and poor drainage areas.

An areal flood watch is in effect for all of Palm Beach County until 5 a.m. Monday.

The storms will continue their summertime pattern on Monday afternoon.