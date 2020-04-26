Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds and Hail Possible in South Florida Sunday

Thunderstorms are likely to once again develop across South Florida on Sunday afternoon, with a higher hail threat than normal, forecasters say.

Showers and a few thunderstorms with gusty winds will become widespread as the day progresses. As the storms move into an area of moisture and storm fuel, the threat of hail may increase.

The storms are likely to appear and become strong to severe between the around noon and 4 p.m.

One more day of scattered showers and a few, possibly strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Main hazards will be brief gusty winds, lightning, small hail and localized flooding. A second front moves across the state today and brings drier conditions starting tonight. pic.twitter.com/xONqP3Na8g — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 26, 2020

They should begin to dissipate at around sunset.

On Monday, the area will have sunny skies with no rain chances. Temperatures will be in in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees as the week begins.