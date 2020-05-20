Tiffany Trump Graduates from Georgetown Law School amid Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, is now a Georgetown University law school graduate.

Tiffany Trump virtually graduated from law school on Monday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Her graduation ceremony was canceled due to the health crisis, so the 26-year-old instead shared numerous congratulatory messages from friends and family on her Instagram Stories.

Tiffany’s virtual graduation comes just days after former President Barack Obama appeared to make a dig at the current president during his remote commencement speech on Saturday night’s Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 special.

“This pandemic has shaken up the status quo and laid bare a lot of our country’s deep-seated problems — from massive economic inequality to ongoing racial disparities to a lack of basic health care for people who need it. It’s woken a lot of young people up to the fact that the old ways of doing things just don’t work,” he said.

But Obama, who didn’t specifically mention the president’s name, also spoke generally about how future leaders could not repeat the mistakes of their parents.

The pandemic, he said, had “also pulled the curtain back on another hard truth, something that we all have to eventually accept once our childhood comes to an end. All those adults that you used to think were in charge and knew what they were doing? It turns out that they don’t have all the answers. A lot of them aren’t even asking the right questions.”

“So, if the world’s going to get better, it going to be up to you. That realization may be kind of intimidating. But I hope it’s also inspiring,” he continued. “Do what you think is right. Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy — that’s how little kids think. Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs, still think that way — which is why things are so screwed up. I hope that instead, you decide to ground yourself in values that last, like honesty, hard work, responsibility, fairness, generosity, respect for others.”