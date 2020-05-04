Tiger King’s Carole Baskin of Tampa Tricked Into Video Interview

Carole Baskin has made her first ever video interview since the NetFlix “Tiger King” series blew up. It turns out the appearance was part of a prank by two YouTubers, Josh Pieters and Archie Manners.

Pieters and Manners pretended to be from a production company which books celebrities for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

At first, Baskin who runs the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Tampa, declined, but did commit to it later only if the interview would be about big cats and not about whether or not she had her second husband Don Lewis killed.

The two YouTubers put together clips of Fallon asking questions for the interview, but explained to Baskin she wouldn’t be able to see him because he was filming at his home.

Baskin shared she’s been keeping busy during quarantine taking care of the big cats with her daughter at the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary.