Tiger Woods Elected to World Golf Hall of Fame

Golf legend and Palm Beach County resident Tiger Woods is about to receive the sport’s biggest honor.

A selection committee elected him Wednesday to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Woods will be part of the 2021 class that will be inducted next year at the home of the PGA Tour. The eligibility criteria was recently changed, lowering the minimum induction age to 45.

Global icon. Game changer. Hall of Fame Inductee. It’s official. @TigerWoods will become a World Golf Hall of Fame Member in 2021. #GolfHOF2021 pic.twitter.com/btHA8QOXDp — Golf Hall of Fame (@GolfHallofFame) March 11, 2020

During his career, Woods has earned a record 82 PGA Tour victories.

Additionally, his 15 victories in the majors are second only to fellow local resident Jack Nicklaus.