Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning win charity golf match in Hobe Sound

Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady played a live golf charity match to raise money for COVID-19 relief funds on Sunday.

Tiger Woods and retired NFL quarterback, Peyton Manning, secured a 1-up victory over Mickelson and Brady in “The Match: Champions for Charity.”

The goal was to raise $10 million or more for coronavirus relief funds, and they ended up raising almost twice that much.

The match was just as exciting as the real thing. It brought millions of viewers because it brought back live sports.