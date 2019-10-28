Tiger Woods Ties PGA Tour Wins Record

(Chiba, Japan) — Jupiter Island’s Tiger Woods is one win away from setting the PGA Tour all-time wins record.

The amazing bounce-back golfer won the Zozo Championship in Japan, shooting a 19-under-261 at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club to tie Sam Snead’s PGA Tour record of 82 victories.

Woods shot a three-under final round to win the Zozo Championship in Japan. The 43-year-old opened the tournament with three straight bogeys but rebounded to secure a win at the first PGA Tour event ever hosted in Japan.

Woods had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee two months ago, a fifth procedure on the same joint, and made his first start in his 23rd season on the PGA Tour.