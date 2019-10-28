Tiger Woods Ties PGA Tour Wins Record

(Chiba, Japan) — Jupiter Island’s Tiger Woods is one win away from setting the PGA Tour all-time wins record.

The amazing bounce-back golfer won the Zozo Championship in Japan, shooting a 19-under-261 at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club to tie Sam Snead’s PGA Tour record of 82 victories.

INZAI, JAPAN – OCTOBER 28: Tiger Woods of the United States speaks at the award ceremony following the final round of the Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 28, 2019 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Woods shot a three-under final round to win the Zozo Championship in Japan. The 43-year-old opened the tournament with three straight bogeys but rebounded to secure a win at the first PGA Tour event ever hosted in Japan.

Woods had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee two months ago, a fifth procedure on the same joint, and made his first start in his 23rd season on the PGA Tour.

