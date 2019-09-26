Tim & Chelsea need your help in the fight against Breast Cancer!

Tim and Chelsea are honored to be selected as two Big Wigs for this year’s campaign for Susan G. Komen. They are excited to raise awareness and money for women here locally who have battled/are battling breast cancer.

“This is battle that touches all of our lives on some level,” states Tim who’s grandmother and great aunt were both breast cancer survivors in a time where there wasn’t the research there is today. “I’ve had the happiness of watching a co-worker ring the sacred bell being declared cancer free, and the somberness of attending a good friend’s wedding while on a table on the side was a framed picture of his mother who had lost her battle. And everything stopped when it hit even closer to home when we found out my wife’s cousin underwent a double mastectomy after they found a lump.”

“There is something we can all do to help wipe out breast cancer once and for all,” says Chelsea. “This touches everyone’s lives on some level.” Chelsea’s mother lost her aunt to breast cancer. “Since then, we’ve been getting checked every year since we turned 30 yrs. old.” To Chelsea, it is extremely important to take time to help in the fight, and be part of the someday cure for breast cancer.

Tim and Chelsea need your help! Please help out in the fight against breast cancer today!

What is a BigWig?

The BigWigs campaign engages local corporate and community leaders as representatives in the fight against breast cancer. During the 4-6 week campaign, each BigWig will raise or give a minimum of $1,000, which will be used to ensure access to essential breast health services and education programs, and support research to find the cures for breast cancer. Through this program, 75 percent of funds raised remain in local communities to help fund local breast cancer initiatives.

BigWig [ ˈbigˌwig ] (noun): an important person, usually in a particular sphere; synonym: VIP · (very) important person.

Komen BigWig (noun): a very important person on a mission to end breast cancer forever by raising awareness and funds in their community; willing to have fun while wearing a ridiculous pink wig.