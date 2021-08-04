Tim and Faith to star in ‘Yellowstone’ prequel

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are set to star in the prequel to Yellowstone.

Described in a release as “a stark retelling of Western expansion,” the series titled 1883 will follow “the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains” to “flee poverty to seek a better future in… Montana.” The show will also feature Oscar winner Sam Elliott.

Tim and Faith will play James and Margaret Dutton, the “patriarch and matriarch” of the family.

“This is truly a dream job,” Tim says. “[Show creator] Taylor [Sheridan] has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life.”

“As a kid growing up riding horses,” Tim adds, “you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”

His real-life wife agrees.



“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Faith says. “The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”

You’ll be able to watch 1883 via the Paramount+ streaming service. So far, there’s no word on when it will premiere.

