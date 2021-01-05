Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard are "Undivided" in uplifting song

Big Machine Label Group

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard pledge unity and faith in their upcoming song, “Undivided.”

Over the past few days, Tim has been teasing on Instagram that he and the Florida Georgia Linemember have a collaboration in the works, with their new song, “Undivided,” set for release on January 13.

Described in a statement as an “upbeat and heartfelt collaboration,” the track was born out of Tyler’s experience quarantining on his tour bus after testing positive for COVID-19, leading to two weeks of isolation and reflection.

Co-written by Tyler and Chris Loocke, “Undivided’s” lyrics cut through divisiveness to call for unity, professing that the power to bring about change lies in our hands.

“I think it’s time to come together/You and I can make a change/Maybe we can make a difference/Make the world a better place,” the pair sing.

“I loved the positivity of this song and that it called me to check myself and to remember that love is bigger. It’s why I knew this song had to be my next single with Tyler as soon as he sent it to me,” Tim says.

“I knew immediately when I finished it, I had to text it to Tim. He has a way of communicating with the world that is unique in music,” Tyler adds. “For him to want to perform with me was an amazing feeling. The song is about coming together, and that’s exactly what we did.”

“Undivided” will be featured on the deluxe edition of Tim’s Here on Earth album, scheduled for release in the spring.

