Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard to perform "Undivided" on 'Celebrating America'

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard are bringing a message of unity to Inauguration Day.

The singers are teaming up for a performance of “Undivided” on the special Celebrating America, a televised special part of Wednesday’s Inauguration Day festivities. Tim made the announcement on Instagram, calling the performance an “honor.”

“What an honor it will be to get to share such an important message during such a historical moment in time,” adds Tyler.

The special, hosted by Tom Hanks, serves as a celebration of soon-to-be President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris after they’re sworn into office, and they will make appearances throughout. It will also spotlight essential workers, teachers and other personnel on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other performers include Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato.

“Through different segments and performances, the program will highlight the strength of our democracy, the perseverance of our people, and our ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before,” according to a statement by the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Celebrating America airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

