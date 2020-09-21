Tim McGraw calls wife Faith Hill "the best person I've ever known" in birthday post

John Shearer/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum

Tim McGraw shared a sweet social media post for his wife Faith Hill in honor of her birthday.

The “I Like It, I Love It” hit maker took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate his wife’s 53rd birthday, sharing a throwback publicity photo of a young Hill with her hair blowing in the wind, wearing a creme-colored sweater and velvet tan shorts while casting a sultry look at the camera.

He accompanied the photo with a heartfelt caption raving about his wife, comparing her to such natural wonders as flowers and the sun.

“The best person I’ve ever known. She lights up every room she walks in…..She’s every rose I see…..The sun as it breaks the morning…And will be my sun as I break into the night,” he poetically writes. “I love her, I love her, I love her. I love you baby.”

The country couple wed in 1996 and will be celebrating their 24th anniversary next month. They share three daughters: 18-year-old Audrey, 22-year-old Maggie and 23-year-old Gracie.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

