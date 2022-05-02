Tim McGraw celebrates birthday with tributes from Faith Hill, Russell Dickerson & more

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tim McGraw was showered with love on his birthday.

The singer and actor turned 55 on Sunday, and to celebrate, his family, friends and tour mates honored the occasion with cake and sing-a-longs.

Tim shared a video that shows tour opener Russell Dickerson leading the crowd in a group sing-a-long of “Happy Birthday.” Meanwhile backstage, Tim’s wife, Faith Hill, surprised him during soundcheck with a candle-adorned cake, and led another rendition of “Happy Birthday” alongside all his crew members.

“This is going to be your best year yet my man,” Russell shares in a compilation video of tributes to the country legend.

Faith also used her husband’s birthday as an opportunity to share a screen grab from the couple’s steamy bathtub scene on 1883. ﻿”Oh, you say it’s your birthday Tim McGraw? Um……What a about a date tonight? K…see ya later. Love you, too,” she writes alongside the photo.

“Wow, thanx for all the birthday love out there!” Tim replies to the influx messages.

Tim is currently headlining the McGraw Tour as his current single, “7500 OBO,” rises through the country charts.

