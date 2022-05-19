Tim McGraw + Faith Hill probably won’t reprise their ‘1883’ characters

Rich Fury/Getty Images

1883, the Paramount+ prequel to Yellowstone, might be complete, but the world of the show lives on — not only in its original Yellowstone setting, but also in a newly announced prequel, called 1932.

Still, fans of the show probably won’t see Tim McGraw or Faith Hill on screen anytime soon. The country superstars recently told Entertainment Tonight that their characters, James and Margaret Dutton, are probably best left back in 1883.

“Oh, I don’t know,” Tim said. “I think we like Margaret and James to sort of live in that atmosphere they created for 1883.”

That doesn’t mean they’re not sad to say goodbye — both Tim and Faith have spoken at length about how much they loved being a part of the show. But now it’s time to make room for a new cast of characters, and for 1932, that means welcoming new stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

“They should know it’s going to be one of the most incredible experiences of their lives — of their careers,” Faith said. “The people that work on the set, behind the scenes — they’re gonna be well taken care of. It’s the best of the best.”

The next Yellowstone prequel, 1932, will debut on Paramount+ in December.

