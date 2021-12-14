Tim McGraw has been singing on the set of ﻿’1883′: ﻿”I can’t help it”

Robby Klein

Even though Tim McGraw is in character, he still can’t help but sing on the set of 1883.

Tim and his wife of 25 years, Faith Hill, star in the Yellowstone prequel as James and Margaret Dutton, who migrate from Texas to Montana to establish the future Yellowstone Ranch.

Zooming in to CBS Mornings from the set in Guthrie, Texas while dressed in costume, Tim admits his cast mates often hear him singing as a coping mechanism for the heavy nature of the dramatic show.

“I can’t help it. Somebody says something and it reminds me of a song, so I start singing. I’m sure they’re pretty tired of it by now, but there’s got to be a little levity on set because everything’s so dramatic on this show and there’s a lot of heavy stuff going on,” he explains. “So every chance I get to lighten it up a bit I try to do.”

The superstar adds that getting to play James Dutton is the role of a lifetime. Growing up in Louisiana and riding horses, the new acting gig allows Tim to fulfill his childhood fantasy of being a cowboy.

“It’s every kid’s dream to be able to play a role like this,” he raves. “It’s been quite an adventure for sure.”

1883 premieres on Paramount+ on December 19.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.