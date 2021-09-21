Tim McGraw honors wife Faith Hill’s birthday with “Breathe” video

Robby Klein

Tim McGraw is celebrating wife Faith Hill‘s birthday with a throwback clip of one of her famous music videos.

In honor of his wife’s 54th birthday, the singer shared a compilation video on Instagram of Faith’s sultry “Breathe” video, followed by a clip from an interview of Tim with Diane Sawyer, who asked him, “when you see that video every time it goes by, what do you think?”

“It’s my wife,” Tim laughs in reply. “It’s like, I want to call my college buddies and say ‘hey, I’m married to her.'”

“Hey baby, I still feel the exact same way even more so. Happy birthday,” Tim says in a present-day video, adding that she “finally” caught up with him in terms of age: the couple are both 54. “I wouldn’t change anything for the world and I love you.”

Tim and Faith are set to star in 1883, a prequel to the Paramount+ hit series Yellowstone, alongside Academy Award nominated actor Sam Elliott. It premieres on Paramount+ on December 19.

