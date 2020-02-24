Tim McGraw is headed back to Big Machine Records for his next musical chapter

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAEarlier this month, Tim McGraw revealed that he was parting ways with Sony Music Nashville, his label since 2017. Fans wondered where the country superstar would end up next, especially since he was gearing up for a big summer tour.

Tim didn’t leave fans hanging for too long, though: During the annual Country Radio Seminar, he announced that he would be returning to his longtime label home, Big Machine Records, where he enjoyed considerable success in the 2010s.

It was on that label that the singer put out his 2013 album Two Lanes of Freedom, 2014’s Sundown Heaven Town and 2015’s Damn Country Music. Between those three projects, Tim notched several top ten hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, including “Shotgun Rider,” “Humble and Kind” and “Meanwhile Back at Mama’s.”

“I am so proud to welcome Tim McGraw back home to Big Machine Records,” label CEO and founder Scott Borchetta explained to Billboard. “We can’t wait to jump back into the mix with Tim and his great team and get his incredible new music out to the world.”

He’s already got his first project lined up: Tim will release a new album, Here on Earth, which is also the name of his upcoming tour. While an exact timeline for the new record hasn’t yet been unveiled, Scott hinted to Billboard that a new single will be here “sooner than later.”

At the same time that Tim moved to Sony three years ago, so did his wife, fellow superstar Faith Hill. While at that label, the couple put out a duets album called The Rest of Our Life. Faith remains at Sony.

