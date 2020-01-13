Tim McGraw is Here on Earth with 2020 tour

ABC/Image Group LA

Tim McGraw is hitting the road this summer.

The country superstar has announced his headlining Here on Earth Tour, which keeps him on the road from July through September and includes two stadium shows with Luke Combs. Tim made the announcement via Facebook video recorded outside the New Orleans Superdome ahead of his performance at tonight's NCAA college football championship game.

Tim promises that throughout the 30-city trek, he'll play new songs as well as beloved past favorites. Luke will join Tim for two stadium shows at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 4 and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on September 12. The tour begins on July 10 in Syracuse, New York and continues through September 26 when it wraps in Chicago.

"For me, to build a new stage and to go back out on tour, it's going to be incredible," Tim says. "It's going to be a lot of fun."

Midland and Ingrid Andress will join as opening acts for the duration of the tour. Tickets go on sale January 24.

Here are dates for Tim McGraw's Here on Earth Tour:

7/10 -- Syracuse, NY, St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

7/11 -- Hartford, CT, Xfinity Theatre

7/12 -- Wilkes-Barre, PA, Mohegan Sun Arena

7/16 -- Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

7/17 -- Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavillion

7/18 -- Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

7/23 -- Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

7/24 -- Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

7/25 -- Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

7/30 -- Canandaigua, NY, Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

7/31 -- Burgettstown, PA, S&T Bank Music Park

8/1 -- Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

8/6 -- Austin TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/7 -- Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

8/8 -- Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

8/13 -- Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

8/14 -- Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/15 -- San Diego, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/21 -- Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/22 -- Sacramento, CA, Toyota Amphitheatre

8/27 -- Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre

8/28 -- Boise, ID, Ford Idaho Center Ampitheatre

8/29 -- Portland, OR, Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

9/4 -- Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs)

9/12 -- Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park (with Luke Combs)

9/17 -- Tuscaloosa, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

9/18 -- Atlanta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/24 -- St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/25 -- Indianapolis, IND, Ruoff Music Center

9/26 -- Chicago, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

