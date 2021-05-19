Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert + more contribute songs to The Ice Road’s star-packed soundtrack

Courtesy of Big Machine Records

Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Carly Pearce and Brantley Gilbert are just a few of the country stars who will contribute songs to the soundtrack for upcoming Netflix film The Ice Road, which stars Liam Neeson.

The movie, which debuts June 25, tells the story of an ice road trucker who must lead a rescue mission over a frozen ocean. The multi-genre soundtrack comes from a cast of artists signed to Big Machine Label Group.

Miranda will put her spin on Hank Snow classic “I’m Movin’ On,” while Carly will handle Kathy Mattea’s road anthem from the late ‘80s, “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses.” Tim covers The Cars’ iconic “Drive.”

Meanwhile, Luke Combs will lend his own “Hurricane” to the soundtrack, and Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox’s upcoming new single, “We Got Fight,” will feature in the film’s end credits. Brantley Gilbert teams with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard for another original song.

While country artists have a robust presence on the soundtrack, The Ice Road’s music features some A-List rockers, too: Rob Zombie, guitarist John 5 and drummer Tommy Clufetos team with Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, delivering a version of Hank Snow’s “I’ve Been Everywhere.”

The trailer for The Ice Road is online now.

