Tim McGraw on ‘Standing Room Only’: “It’s the best project we’ve ever made”

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Tim McGraw‘s dropping his 17th studio album, Standing Room Only, on August 25, and he says it’s his “best project” yet.

“After everything that happened in the world over the past few years…. it made me want to find and record more meaningful, life affirming songs,” Tim reflects on Instagram.

“This album came out of it, and I truly think it’s the best project we’ve ever made,” he says, before adding in parentheses, “I feel like I say that every time, but as an artist, I want to work to get better with every record and I’m really proud of this one.”

Standing Room Only is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.