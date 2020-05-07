Tim McGraw partners with American Greetings to celebrate mom this Mother’s Day

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark LevineTim McGraw is highlighting the message behind his poignant new song, “I Called Mama,” with a new partnership with American Greetings. As part of its free digital card-sending campaign, the company has created an eCard featuring Tim’s new tune.

The partnership comes just in time for Mother’s Day, a holiday that's taken on special resonance in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. American Greetings Chief Marketing Officer Alex Ho points out that many moms have taken on entirely new roles since the company first planned its Mother’s Day campaign several months ago.

“Many moms have now taken on even more roles, like at-home schoolteacher, or helping on the front lines of this pandemic. Connecting with all of the moms in our lives couldn’t be more important than now,” Alex reflects.

For Tim, the importance of making Mother’s Day special is personal.

“Mamas deserve to be recognized and celebrated,” the singer says. “My mom has nurtured me and given me love, strength and encouragement. She is a light and I love her so much.”

“I Called Mama” is due out May 8. The specially designed card is available for a limited time now.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.