Tim McGraw is gearing up to drop his new album “Here On Earth” Aug. 21, and he’s making sure his fans get a first hand look at the album in a unique life-stream.

Tim’s The Unique All-LIVE Album Premiere will give fans a look into his new project as he breaks down each song playing the whole album in it entirety, adding a mix of your favorite older songs too.

Tickets to watch The Unique All-LIVE Album Premiere, a one-time-only performance, are $15 and on sale now!