Tim McGraw puts “Gravy” front and center on his Thanksgiving table with family-focused new video

Thanksgiving might look a little different this year than normal, but Tim McGraw is keeping things in perspective with the heartwarming new music video for his song, “Gravy.”

In the clip, Tim spotlights cherished family memories, with a montage of home movies showing families — including his own — spending time together. The video even features throwback snippets of memories Tim shares with his wife, Faith Hill, and their three now-young adult daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

It’s the perfect visual treatment for a song that underscores the most important message of Thanksgiving.



“Biscuits in the oven, chicken in the fryer / Lights turned on, cable paid / If you ask me, I got it made,” Tim sings in the chorus of the song. “If I could hug my kids and kiss my wife / One more day in this crazy life / Take a second to stop and smell the daisies / Everything else is gravy…”



“Gravy” is one of the tracks on Tim’s 15th studio album, Here on Earth, which dropped in August of 2020.





By Carena Liptak

