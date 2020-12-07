Tim McGraw recalls the Christmas moment when he became "the man of the house"

John Russell/CMA

For Tim McGraw, there’s a particular Christmas memory that marked a turning point in his young adult life.

Growing up in Louisiana with his mother Betty and two sisters, a pre-teen Tim was charged with an important task regarding one of his sister’s Christmas gifts, which for him signified a newfound step into maturity.

“I think one thing that I remember as a kid that was sort of a turning point for me growing up for me is…I remember being probably 11 years old or so and my mom asking me to put together a doll house for my sisters,” he explains.

“And that was the first time that I actually got to participate and like, be the man of the house with my mom and put together all the Christmas stuff for my sisters. That was sort of a big ‘graduating to a young man,’ in my eyes, thing for me,” he recalls.

Since those early days, Tim has become a country music superstar and formed his own family with wife Faith Hill and their three daughters Maggie, Audrey and Gracie.

By Cillea Houghton

