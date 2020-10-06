Tim McGraw reflects on 24th wedding anniversary with Faith Hill: "It only works if I'm with you"

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tim McGraw marked his and wife Faith Hill‘s 24th wedding anniversary with a touching social media post.

The 53-year-old singer turned to Instagram today to commemorate the milestone. Set to the tune of his new song, “Hard to Stay Mad At,” Tim shares a slideshow of more than two decades worth of memories that shows the couple as young artists, to recent red carpet photos and every romantic moment in between.

Tim accompanies the video with a caption professing his love for Faith, chronicling a lifetime of happiness and challenges while citing her as a role model for their daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

“These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments…We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together,” Tim says.

And while McGraw admits that the future is bound to include more of the same kinds of moments, he concludes that walking through life together with Hill is what makes it all worth it.

“It only matters if I’m with you. It only works if I’m with you,” Tim proclaims. “My oxygen only exists if you’re by my side. Forever and always living and loving our way through anything.”

The two wed in 1996 and have since recorded hit duets including “It’s Your Love” and “I Need You,” in addition to embarking on their joint Soul2Soul Tour throughout the 2000s.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.