For my daughters, the Class of 2020, and anyone who needs to be reminded of the power of human connection during these difficult times… never stop believing!! Thanks to @iHeartRadio for inviting me to be part of the commencement speech series 🎓 #iHeartClassOf2020 pic.twitter.com/khOGvwlwHf

— thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) June 17, 2020