Tim McGraw shares lessons learned on marriage, sobriety and parenthood: “Love is a 360 degree thing”

Tim McGraw shares a list of his biggest life lessons and humblest moments in a new Esquire interview, including the rock-bottom day when he turned to his wife and fellow country star Faith Hill to help him come to terms with his alcohol addiction.

“I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, ‘I have to wake the kids up,'” he recalls. “I went straight to my wife and said, ‘This is where I’m at.’ I was scared. She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life.”

Now, years later, the singer is sober and as resolutely committed to his family life as ever. He and Faith will co-star in a new Yellowstone prequel later in the fall, and one of his daughters, Audrey, recently starred in the music video for his song “7500 OBO.”

But still, the singer stresses that love isn’t easy and fairy tale-esque all the time. “Love is not talking for a day. Love is getting in each other’s face. Love is accepting that I’m wrong,” he muses. “Love is a 360 degree thing. It’s not linear.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tim reflects on more things that he’s learned from his long marriage to his wife, from little things like the right way to set a table to big, heavy things like the inevitability of fighting in front of your children, no matter how much you try not to.

