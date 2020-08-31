Tim McGraw shares personal reflection in wake of Chadwick Boseman's passing: "Cancer sucks"

Tim McGraw is one of the many stars expressing sorrow over the death of actor Chadwick Boseman.

Known for his starring roles in films Black Panther, 42 and Marshall, Boseman passed away on August 28 at the age of 43 after a battle with colon cancer.

McGraw turned to Instagram over the weekend to reflect on Boseman’s passing and a call for support for the American Cancer Society. Tim and his family have a personal connection to cancer: his biological father Tug McGraw, former MLB player for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, passed away from brain cancer in 2004.

Tim shared a split-shot photo of iconic baseball player Jackie Robinson next to a photo of Boseman portraying him in 42.

“Baseball is in my blood, literally…Jackie Robinson was a pioneer and made the game better, stronger and more inclusive,” Tim explained.

“On this day our heart goes out to the friends and family of Chadwick Boseman who played Jackie in 42,” McGraw continued. “Cancer sucks, support the @americancancersociety if you can. We must fight this horrible disease with everything we can.”

Tim also honored his father on what would have been his 76th birthday on Sunday with a video showing clips from Tug’s baseball career set to the tune of Tim’s hit song, “Live Like You Were Dying.”

By Cillea Houghton

