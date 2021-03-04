Tim McGraw was once a “bridesmaid” alongside Garth Brooks and Tracy Lawrence

Martin Philbey/Redferns

Talk about a star-studded wedding party! Tim McGraw may be used to high-profile country musical collaborations these days, but during his early days in Nashville, he once teamed up with Garth Brooks and Tracy Lawrence for a much more unusual project: They were bridesmaids together.

As Tim remembers during a recent interview on Apple Music Country, it all started when he was an up-and-comer making friends in his new hometown of Nashville.



“There was a girl named Tammy Rose who sort of took new artists under their wing when they first moved to town, and Garth Brooks was a friend of hers. I was a friend of hers. Tracy Lawrence was a friend of hers,” the “I Called Mama” star recounts.

“And so when she got married, she asked Garth, me and Tracy Lawrence to be her bridesmaids,” he adds.

At the time, Tim had a record deal, but hadn’t had a big hit yet. However, his fellow bridesmen were both bona fide country stars. He admits he felt a little starstruck, especially around Garth, who’d broken down so many barriers between country and mainstream rock.



At that wedding, Tim made a point to thank Garth for the barriers he’d broken down in country music, particularly in terms of bringing rock elements and influences to a mainstream country audience.



In the years since, Tim has paid it forward, influencing and getting to know many of the younger stars coming up after he did. Most recently, he collaborated with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard on a new song, “Undivided.”





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.