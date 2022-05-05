Tim McGraw wishes happy birthday to his oldest daughter, Gracie: “You inspire me every day”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

It’s birthday month in Tim McGraw’s house: Just a few days after celebrating his 55th birthday, the country superstar is wishing happy birthday to his oldest daughter.

Gracie, who’s the oldest of three girls that Tim shares with his wife Faith Hill, turns 25 today, and the proud papa marked the occasion by posting a tribute on social media.

“So smart, so sweet, so, so talented,” he wrote, alongside a picture of the two of them together. “And such a crazy, big heart! You inspire me every day. Keep dreaming them big ol’ dreams, my sweet girl.”

In his tribute post, Tim also shared video footage of Gracie singing Barbra Streisand’s “I’m the Greatest Star,” which she performed in the musical Funny Girl.

In addition to Gracie, Tim and Faith share daughters Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20.

