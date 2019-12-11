Time Magazine’s Person of the Year 2019: Greta Thunberg

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019.

The 16-year-old Swedish climate activist has become the face of the climate change movement and she’s the youngest person to ever receive the distinction.

Time magazine has given its Person of the Year award every year since 1927, to the person or persons who “most influenced the news and the world” in the past year.

Thunberg beat out President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Hong Kong protesters, and “The Whistleblower” – the anonymous CIA officer who triggered the Trump impeachment inquiry.