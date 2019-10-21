Tips and Tricks on How to Keep your Carved Masterpiece from Rotting!

It’s time to break out the tools and carve up a Jack-O-Lantern. Here’s how to prevent it from becoming a rotted mess outside your home! After slicing up the pumpkin, take out all the “guts” and seeds from the inside. Clean the interior with a solution of one tablespoon of bleach per quart of water to kill off mold. Or go all-natural with one tablespoon of peppermint Castile soap in a quart of water. Rub petroleum jelly or olive oil on the cut surfaces to prevent drying out. Lastly, cut a hole out of the bottom for the candle rather than go in from the top. This will allow moisture to escape, plus make it easier to light! Happy Carving!