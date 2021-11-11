TJ Osborne was a little nervous to bring his boyfriend to the CMAs, but says “I want to be open in every way”

ABC

Brothers Osborne’s Vocal Duo of the Year win at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards was extra sweet for band mate TJ Osborne in one big way. The singer, who came out as gay early in 2021, got to bring his boyfriend, Abi Ventura, to the show.

The couple even shared a celebratory kiss before TJ and his brother and band mate, John Osborne, took the stage for their acceptance speech.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after the show, TJ admitted that he had some doubts about whether or not he should bring Abi to the CMAs this year. “I was like, ‘I hope this doesn’t make anyone uncomfortable, but this is how I feel,’” he recounts.

Abi was nervous about their public appearance as a couple, too, TJ adds: “He was probably more nervous than anybody and he probably felt incredibly uncomfortable.”

Still, the singer was excited to attend country music’s biggest night on the arm of someone he loves, and he was excited to share this part of his life with his fans.

“I love this person, and I want to be open in every way,” TJ continues. “Hopefully [it can] show people that they also don’t need to hide or alter themselves in any way.”

Brothers Osborne also performed their song, “Younger Me,” at the show. Onstage, TJ spoke about watching the CMA Awards as a younger person, and how he thought he could never be a part of the show because he was gay.

