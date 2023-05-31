To Dustin Lynch, country fans are truly “the best party throwers”

Courtesy of BBR Music Group

As far as Dustin Lynch is concerned, “Country music fans are the best party throwers and best tailgaters.” There’s really no persuading him otherwise, especially since he’s seen all the action unfold.

“I always heard like NASCAR infield, NASCAR infield, this, that, Kentucky Derby, this, that. That’s people that haven’t been to a country music festival where there [are] campgrounds for four days,” Dustin tells ABC Audio while also referencing his “Stars Like Confetti” music video.

Directed by Chris Hickey, the video, which was filmed at Country Jam USA 2022 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, captures pure summertime effervescence as concertgoers soak up the sun and enjoy some good ole country music with family and friends.

“It’s [an] absolute circus between the sets. Of course, everybody’s rushing to the shows. But before and after that, man, people are grilling out, making new friends, making babies in tents. It’s wild,” Dustin adds with a laugh.

“Stars Like Confetti” is off Dustin’s 2022 album, Blue In The Sky, which spawned the hit singles “Thinking ‘Bout You” with Mackenzie Porter and “Party Mode.” It’s currently in the top 30 on the country charts.

