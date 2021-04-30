“To Us It Did”: Mitchell Tenpenny’s new song revisits the highs and lows of growing up

Riser House Entertainment/Columbia Nashville

Mitchell Tenpenny thinks back to the highs and lows of growing up in a small town in his newly-released song, “To Us It Did.”

Every first kiss, cold beer and small town back road feels bigger and more exciting when you’re young, and even though the memories fade over time, Mitchell captures the feeling of those pivotal experiences in his new song.

He debuted “To Us it Did” during a recent appearance on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, before officially releasing it on Friday.

“It feels so good to put out new songs for my fans,” says the singer. “Continuing to write and record over the past year has kept me sane and finally being able to play some of these new tunes at shows has been a long time coming!”

Mitchell will return to the road in the summer of 2021, beginning with a May 7 stop at Sarasota, Florida’s White Buffalo Saloon. Check his website for a full touring schedule.

“To Us It Did” was co-written by Mitchell alongside Jordan Schmidt, as well as songwriter-turned-country-star Hardy.

