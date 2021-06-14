Toby Keith teams with Brantley Gilbert & Hardy on “The Worst Country Song of All Time”

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Toby Keith, Brantley Gilbert and Hardy are set to release “The Worst Country Song of All Time.”

On Monday, Brantley confirmed that his new single will be the fan-requested song, sharing a teaser ahead of its Friday release that finds him singing the song’s title that leads into a country rocker. “Y’all ready to have a little fun with this one #bgnation?” the Georgia native posed in the caption.

“Everybody was wrong. THIS is the #WorstCountrySong,” Toby adds.

Additionally, Toby continues on his Country Comes to Town Tour next week with a stop in Prescott, Arizona, on June 20, followed by appearances at a variety of festivals and fairs across the country this summer before wrapping up on December 3 at the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

The Country Comes to Town Tour is named after Toby’s hit single from his platinum-certified 1999 album, How Do You Like Me Now?!

